Boonion Station Returns With Free Halloween Weekend Fun

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31; two sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry is free, but you'll need to book your ticket in advance via Eventbrite

Treats-on-track trail, mad scientist slime sessions, tarantula tattoos, costume contests, food trucks

The concept of the trail, as in a whimsically wending pathway that may or may not have treats, thrills, or spooky surprises around the next bend, is very big when Halloween draws close.

We follow a trail around the neighborhood, when trick-or-treating, and making our way through a monster-packed haunted attraction gives us another eeky opportunity to find out where a route may lead.

Of course, if you want to find some of the most fabled routes around, you only need to ride the rails to a train station. Tales galore have been told about train tracks, and the locomotives that picturesquely employ them to reach all sorts of destinations.

So setting a spooky celebration at a train station? It just feels frightfully right, especially when that out-in-the-fresh-air festivity is made for families seeking free fun times ahead of Halloween.

Which means that one of Union Station's sweetest events, Booniun Station, will be back for two more days of treats (and no tricks).

The aforementioned trail?

One filled with goodies will serve as a centerpiece to the weekend happening, which will chugga-chugga into the Alameda Street landmark on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.

The "treats-on-track trail" promises a "spellbinding sugar high," but there are other charms materializing at the party, which will unfurl, in the sunshine, around Union Station's South Patio.

Places to fashion crafts will be a part of the roster, guests may receive temporary tarantula tattoos, and slime sessions, led by a mad scientist, will add an entertaining element.

Day of the Dead to-dos will lend a deepness to the daytime gatherings, while various figures will be on the roam, all to summon that Halloween spirit.

And if summoning the spirit puts you in a peckish mood, find your way to the food trucks, which will be popping by the pumpkin patch picnic area.

But take care while dining if you're rocking a costume: Each day will sport a couple of contests, with prizes, so be sure to plan your visit around the early afternoon on either day (the contests will take place at 1 and 3 p.m.).

Like booking a train ticket, you'll want to save your spot for either day in advance. Admission to Boonion Station is free, but spots may fill up ahead of time, so do let the fest's team know you'll be there getting your ticket via Eventbrite now.