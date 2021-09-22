Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights

Pumpkins, apples, hay mazes, puppets, scarecrows, and, yes, the occasional spiderweb, too?
These are some of the sweeter symbols of the spooky season, and the sorts of sights that many families favor when seeking fall outings in late September and throughout October.
There are several of those sights ready to flicker around Southern California, with pumpkin decorating, goat petting, snack enjoying, and other not-too-haunted happenings cropping up, many in the outdoors (though do check ahead).
Ready for a fall experience without too many eeks? Scroll on now...
SkyPark at Santa's Village
Pumpkin in the Pines will delight mountain mavens over a few October weekends. The spot? Ho, ho, ho: It's all festively festooning SkyPark at Santa's Village.
Knott's Spooky Farm
Knott's Spooky Farm is the daytime, weekend-sweet alternative to Knott's Scary Farm, the more intense offering at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park. Loads of activities, and opportunities to go trick-or-treating, are on the schedule.
Pumpkin patches started to proliferate in mid-September. Both Tanaka Farms in Irvine and the Irvine Park Railroad in Orange have the orange orbs, plus wagon or train rides and other to-dos.
The brand-new
Cemetery Lane is unfurling at Heritage Square over the final five days of October 2021. Nostalgic trick-or-treating is on the roster, and other cute staples of the season (with a bit of spookiness, but not too much).
Cal Poly's
mega pumpkin patch will return to Pomona on Oct. 2, with activities aplenty, but keep in mind that you'll need to make reservations ahead of time.
Longing for an autumn adventure with an educational component?
Spider Pavilion will spin a wonderful web at the Natural History Museum over the fall of 2021.
Boo at the Zoo chomps at the LA Zoo in October 2021. Note that more activities will roar over the finaltwo weekends of the month.
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, a classic SoCal pop-up, adds cheer and charm in Culver City over much of October. Admission prices vary by date and time, do note.
The
Bob Baker marionettes are back at their Highland Park theater, all to bring Halloween joy, of the gentlest variety, to kids and adults alike.