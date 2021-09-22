Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights

Pumpkins, apples, hay mazes, puppets, scarecrows, and, yes, the occasional spiderweb, too?

These are some of the sweeter symbols of the spooky season, and the sorts of sights that many families favor when seeking fall outings in late September and throughout October.

There are several of those sights ready to flicker around Southern California, with pumpkin decorating, goat petting, snack enjoying, and other not-too-haunted happenings cropping up, many in the outdoors (though do check ahead).

Ready for a fall experience without too many eeks? Scroll on now...