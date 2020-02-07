Botany Gets Bawdy at LA Arboretum

What to Know Friday, Feb. 14 or Saturday, Feb. 15

$25 non-members, $20 members

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Nature?

It has facts.

Many facts, in fact, and while you may have a few solid shareables in your quiver, the sort of tidbits that might impress friends on a walk among the leaves and flowers, your knowledge is lacking in the love department.

Worry not, for Valentine's Day has a way of returning each year on the 14th day of February. And, with its return, a few nature-focused spots schedule events that are all about discovering the wilder side of plants and animalia.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden will hold such an event on Valentine's night, and the night after, too, and, you bet, the headline here is "adults-only." For the information set to be shared will be on the, er, naughtier side, or at least franker side.

And, truth be told, the franker side is a fun side to visit.

The Valentine Bawdy Botany Adults Only Night Hike will last around 90 minutes and cover more innocent topics, such as how gifting roses became a known expression of love, to wilder topics, like how ficuses create more ficuses.

Reproduction, yes, is a theme, and in the world of shrubs, trees, birds, and furry critters? The stories can almost seem surreal, though "sexy science" might be a more accurate way to describe what you're hearing.

If your sweetheart is more of a hiker than a fancy-dine-outer, this might be an ideal way to spend the time just after sundown on the 14th day of February.

Out on a rambling arboretum path, under the starry sky, and filling your head with frank and sometimes salacious details about how the natural world keeps things busy.