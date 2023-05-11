Both Regal and Retro, the ‘Bar Next Door' Arrives in West Hollywood

What to Know Bar Next Door at 9159 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood

The Cukor-Lipton Agency occupied a space in the vintage building decades ago, adding a note of Old-Hollywood-iana to the bar's atmosphere

Several cocktails pay tribute to local hangouts, like the Whiskey a Go-Go and The Standard

Several Southern California tours, events, and ceremonies frequently pay stylish homage to Old Hollywood, but finding a new space with a sepia-toned flair can take a bit of searching.

Sometimes, though, you only need to journey "next door" to some of the best-known spots along a fabled thoroughfare. That is, if you'd like to land upon a location that is an updated paean to the sorts of places where movie stars and rock 'n rollers may have mingled decades ago.

Bar Next Door, a just-debuted nitery that's just steps away from The Strip's most fabled hangouts, is located in a handsome Streamline Moderne structure that once housed the Cukor-Lipton Agency, an outfit that represented a host of silver-screen luminaries back in the day, including, most famously, Marilyn Monroe.

Now Lawrence Longo of Prince Street Pizza and Brynn Smith of Rossoblu have created a cozy nook in the historical building, a destination devoted to craft cocktails.

The memorable names of these libations? Several boast respect-filled nods to the iconic taverns, clubs, and streets of the immediate area, while others are spins on classic sips (think Negronis and Manhattans).

"I'm really excited to pay tribute to the incredible history of our city through cocktails," says Longo, who tapped Smith for her reputation of creating fun, whimsical libations.

"We don't have many standalone craft cocktail bars on The Strip. There are dives, hotel bars, club restaurants… we're hoping to create a fun, laid-back addition to the landscape where folks can hoist a glass, sip on something that’ll excite their palates, and let the good times roll."

A throwback reel-to-reel is at the center of the space's sound system while brassy details, a slightly offset checkerboard floor, and intimate booths boasting chocolate and gold tones lend further vintage vibrancy to the bar.

New neon on The Strip: Meet the Bar Next Door, which debuted in early May 2023.

The rummy La Cienega boasts oat milk and matcha.

A peek towards the street reveals old-school stools and low-lit booths made for tête-à-têtes.

The Villa Nova is a mezcal-centered concoction with grapefruit oomph.