Things to Do This Weekend: Mother's Day Fun, Fests, and Freebies

What to Know Mother's Day 2023 is Sunday, May 14

Several restaurants around town will offer special brunches; head to the LA County Fair or Tanaka Farms for a breezy brunch option

Roses are abloom at The Huntington while California Botanic Garden will offer free admission for moms

Happy Mother's Day: These May Gray days should pause for a warmer Mother's Day Weekend, meaning revelers will want to make for the glorious outdoors. Both the LA County Fair and Tanaka Farms have breezy holiday brunches planned, while flowery spots like South Coast Botanic Garden and The Huntington, where the roses are bursting, will hum. California Botanic Garden is treating moms to free entry, and the Bowers Museum is, too (that's general entry; "Guo Pei: Art of Couture" tickets are $10 for mothers). Butterflies are the stars of a pretty Natural History Museum pavilion. The Flower Fields boast remarkable ranunculus razzmatazz. And sweet: Mother's Day portrait sessions are popping up at lovely Arlington Gardens.

Community & Unity People's Kite Festival: We're still riding the springtime wind, which means the ethereal impulse to send bright triangles of nylon high into the air is still very much there. This community-cool meet-up near Chinatown is all about enjoying the sunshine and kite-flying joy for a few afternoon hours on May 13. You can pick up tips from kite-smart pros or browse booths helmed by local organizations. Entry is complimentary but you'll want to RSVP ahead of time.

Opera at the Beach: The ocean has thrills, crests, and a dramatic ambiance, through and through, so the notion of bringing an operatic great to the surf feels as right as a perfectly delivered aria. The LA Opera will present a free simulcast of "Otello" at Santa Monica Pier on May 13, giving fans the chance to savor the splendid production while basking in the beachy and briny location. Opera-inspired arts and crafts begin the evening. Oh yes: And do be sure to RSVP.

Making Monsters: While the strange creatures we see in stories can seem to materialize out of the realms of the vast nowhere, we can thank science for inspiring so many of our most monstrous fictional icons. The Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology will welcome science illustrators during a fascinating Discovery Day, which is set to rrrawr at the Claremont institution on May 13. Drawing a dinosaur? That's on the docket. Admission? The special entry is seven bucks, rrrawr.

Mt. Wilson Observatory: A sublime musical experience can make your spirit soar, but what if you experienced this uplift-a-tude high atop a mountain? You might just be at Mt. Wilson, a landmark, the storied home of some of the planet's best-known (and most behemoth) telescopes. The destination's warm-weather concert series, which takes place in that incredibly capacious dome, begin on May 14 with the Lounge Art Ensemble. A ticket? You'll want yours before heading up the big hill.