Treat Your Mom to Mother's Day Brunch at the LA County Fair

What to Know Mother's Day 2023 is on Sunday, May 14

The LA County Fair runs daily from May 5-29

$40 per person; includes brunch and fair admission

Your mom's love for you?

It's as high as a Ferris wheel, as soft as a prize-winning bunny, and as zesty as roasted corn on the cob, the kind that's sprinkled with lemon pepper and butter, oh yum.

In fact, your mommy's happy heart is as sparkly as the midway at a county fair, but sending some of that sparkle back in her deserving direction?

That isn't always a cinch, especially on Mother's Day, an occasion that practically demands a certain over-the-top, super-spoil-y, exceedingly adorable approach.

The team behind the LA County Fair has an intriguing idea, one that is sure to give you and your mama a merry and airy day to remember: Go to the mondo Pomona party for your special brunch together, and then enjoy several hours of lamb-petting, quilt-admiring, sun-basking joy.

That's right: The LA County Fair Mother's Day Brunch is not only about the meal but also a ticket to the ride-packed, animal-sweet, everything-and-more extravaganza.

Surely this must be the only Mother's Day brunch ticket in town that also gives you a chance to both cheer for racing pigs and wave at clowns walking around on stilts? We'll wager it just might be.

The casual outdoor meal, which includes chicken Picatta and a breakfast scramble, is included in your $40 ticket as is your admission to the fair.

And the date? It's Sunday, May 14, which is Mother's Day in 2023.

Keep in mind that some LA County Fair experiences, such as certain concerts, attractions, and games, will be available for an additional price, and won't be included with your gate ticket.

If you and Mom want to do some wine tasting, you'll want to have funds for that; likewise, if your mommy asks you to win her a giant teddy bear by tossing a ring on a bottle, you'll need to have money to try for a prize.

Of course, you can always treat your #1 lady to a day at the fair, brunch or not; you'll just need to buy fair tickets. (Though if you don't go the brunch route, she may want to snack on popcorn, turkey legs, ice cream, or all of the above, mmm.)

For more on the LA County Fair's Mother's Day Brunch, click.

By the by, this is a newer tradition, given that what's regularly billed as "the largest county fair in the country" just hopped from August-September to May, permanently, in 2022.

Could Mother's Day at the LA County Fair be THE way to celebrate in years to come? By starting now, you and your mom could be two of the trendsetters.