A Free Kite Festival Will Fabulously Flutter Just Ahead of Mother's Day

What to Know Community & Unity People's Kite Festival

Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 6 p.m.; Free but donations are welcome

Los Angeles State Historic Park

Mother's Day is known to be about the floweriest of occasions, and the giftiest, and possibly the brunchiest, too.

But we'll put "flutteriest" in this feel-good category, for the merry May holiday is synonymous with the fluttering of butterflies, the flutter-strong movement of new leaves, and the flutter-flutter of a poppy's pretty petals catching the spring breeze.

There is another flutter-tastic sight afoot in Southern California, and it will happen on Mother's Day Eve. That's Saturday, May 13 in 2023 and the flutterful place? It's Los Angeles State Historic Park near DTLA.

The "near downtown" part is especially key here, for the flutter-fun event we're fluttering about is a free kite festival, one that will feature the skyscrapers of Downtown Los Angeles as a striking backdrop.

Kites are on the smaller side, buildings are notably huge, and the quirky combination is something kind of special to behold (if you like such offbeat experiences).

Clockshop, the arts-loving nonprofit, is presenting the Community & Unity People's Kite Festival, an effervescent afternoon affair. No admission is required but you should reserve your free spot ahead of time.

And donations? Those are most welcome.

Showing up with a well-loved kite or something new and straight from the package? Both routes are cool; it is up to you.

Picking up some excellent flying tips from the Kite Masters?

That's on the vibrant roster. Participating in "art-making workshops" and browsing the on-site booths to learn more about community organizations? So sweet: That's afoot, too.

Is this the ideal pre-Mother's Day outing? It is full of flutter, that's for sure, and spring charm, and community spirit. If your mommy likes such things, as well as a day spent at a great park, flutter by this site for more information.