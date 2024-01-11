Bring us all the melty cheese, please: Raclette Nights begin at Agnes in Pasadena

What to Know Raclette Nights at Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Pasadena

Thursday nights through February

$18; prosciutto is an additional $10; reservations can be made through RESY; walk-ins are welcome

Cheese Lover's Day is nearly here — it happens each year on Jan. 20, though you have surely set up a permanent phone alert — which means we're thinking of all the creamy, luscious, and delectable ways to enjoy dairy-centered snacks.

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery can help us on this flavorful front. Not only does the Pasadena eatery know its slices, hunks, and wedges — few spots have the word "cheesery" in their names — but it knows that, in the coldest days of winter, we like to enjoy cheese that's been gently warmed.

Enter one of the tastiest traditions of Switzerland, the raclette.

This melted cheese icon, which features an array of noshable, cheese-complementing goodies on the side, is often said to be a culinary cousin of fondue, but the steps to achieving maximum melt-a-tude are quite different, utterly delicious, and spectacularly Swiss.

Chefs Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb will celebrate this savory and snacky supper every Thursday night "until March," beginning on Jan. 11.

Which is, yes, just days before Cheese Lover's Day returns to remind us to find and enjoy our favorite stringy, melty, can't-stop-eating-it food.

Reservations for the restaurant's Raclette Nights are now open at RESY; it's $18, which means you'll get the snacky and soft cheese that's been carefully scraped from a larger portion, pickles (so essential), sourdough bread, and those dippy superstars of the Racletteverse, fingerling potatoes.

If you'd like to add prosciutto, you can, for an additional $10.

And if you'd like to swing by the restaurant without a reservation? That's just fine.

We may not be able to drop it all and make for the Alps, but we'll find an Alpine-style treat near our Southern California mountains, in the heart of Pasadena, over several chilly-ish Thursday nights in January and February, beginning Jan. 11.

Raise your fork, the one wrapped with strands of succulent stringy cheese, and call "En Guete!" in tribute to a bit of Switzerland in the San Gabriel Valley.