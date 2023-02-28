Bubblefest Fans, the Discovery Cube OC Presale Is Now Afloat

What to Know Bubblefest Discovery Cube

March 31-April 16, 2023

Presale is on through March 30

Southern California is aflutter with lighter-than-air events this time of year, with butterflies, petal blooms, and other flighty favorites making a stunning showing.

But one event truly wins the lighter-than-air SoCal sweepstakes, for it deals in airy sights and soapy forms that easily drift upwards when provoked by the softest breath or breeze.

It's Bubblefest, at Discovery Cube OC, a celebration of all things iridescent, prismatic, and totally awesome.

We'll use "totally awesome" here with utter confidence, for kids and bubbles?

They're a solid, forever-true twosome. Hand any child a colorful wand topped by a small circle and some soap-filled liquid on a sunshiny day and a sort of magic soon flowers, with the tot joyfully creating bubble after bubble after breeze-riding bubble.

The team at Discovery Cube OC knows this joy, and each springtime they celebrate the bubble in all of its captivating, science-based wonders.

Bubblefest typically coincides with spring break, so it can bustle, so booking your tickets early is a wise move, especially if you and your kids would like to enjoy the Mega Laser Bubble Show, a stage-based spectacular that does sell out.

There are other delightful diversions, with the Bubble Wall, Bubble Lab, and bubble-tastic bastions of learning dotting the Santa Ana center.

The presale is floating through March 30, giving bubble buffs the chance to save a few bubbles, er, bucks on admission.

Float by the Bubblefest page now to see all that is asparkle during this super-popular event.

Yep, we'll use "super-popular" with total confidence here, because Bubblefest is one of Discovery Cube OC's marquee events. Fans return year after year to blow bubbles, admire bubbles, and, on ethereal occasion, stand inside giant bubbles.

Standing inside a giant bubble, by the by, sounds like a bucket-list-y sort of goal of the gladdest kind. Find out how you can make that happen by visiting Bubblefest now.