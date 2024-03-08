Bubblefest, the lighter-than-air family favorite, will soon shimmer at Discovery Cube OC

What to Know Bubblefest at Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana

March 22 through April 7

$36 adult pre-sale general admission; $31 child pre-sale general admission; $33 senior pre-sale general admission; children under age 2 admitted free ("if they lap sit during the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show")

Magic wands can be pretty darn useful throughout the year, at least if you attended fairy school or have plans to pursue the study of becoming a wand-waving wizard or witch.

But there's another kind of magic-making wand that so many of us enthusiastically turn to during the diaphanous days of early spring, when tickling breezes and gentle warmth have us seeking activities full of airy appeal.

It's the wand that we dip into a small bottle full of soapy solution, the kind of viscous liquid that, with a little blow and a little breeze, creates a colorful string of iridescent bubbles.

Discovery Cube OC has long understood the playful pairing of spring and bubbles and how both can speak to the over-winterized soul so deeply. Keeping our love of the bubble in mind, the Santa Ana destination takes time each year, right around spring break, to honor these floating orbs of joy through a host of activities and way-cool live shows.

Yes, we said "way-cool," for these productions are favorites with kids and their parents, thanks to lasers, bubbles, comedy, and burstable, grow-big-able, super-shimmery high jinks.

Bubblefest is the name of the quirky happening, which will again alight at the science center for two weeks of wonder.

The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, starring bubble artists Fan & Melody Yang, will be a dazzling centerpiece, as will all of the gleeful goings-on around the Bubble Zone Festival.

Those pursuits include paddleboat rides, the Bubble Science exhibit, and the "Science of Bubbles" Bubble Lab.

Bubble-making stations are also big draws for bubble buffs, as you might guess.

The Bubblefest pre-sale has just begun, meaning you can "pop" by the Discovery Cube OC site and reserve your tickets now. As it says on the site, this annual treat is a "POPular" offering, so securing the date you and your bubble-loving babes want to attend?

You'll want to wave your wand and make that happen now.