Bulldogs Bewitched at a Quirky Long Beach Beauty Contest

Wrinkly cuties ruled the day at the beach-close bash.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • The 18th Annual Bulldog Beauty Contest took place at the Granada Boat Launch near Rosie's Dog Beach on Sunday, Feb. 19
  • Around 100 Bulldogs attended, with some 250 canines present
  • The yearly happening is overseen by the Haute Dog organization, which hosts a number of dog parades and civic events around Long Beach

Bulldogs can prompt us to burble with delight, squeal with surprise, and make all sorts of admiring murmurs.

But our over-the-top show of emotion is very much prompted by their adorable mugs, stout frames, slinky wrinkles, and all of those incredible folds.

So might we be forgiven for losing our cool in the presence of a beautiful Bulldog?

Surely an emphatic "yes" is the only answer.

And the nice notion of seeing dozens of such character-filled Fidos in one spot can only up the burbling and squeals. But where to find a bevy of Bulldogs trotting in one spot?

There's no wrinkle to this mystery: The National Bulldog Beauty Contest is the place for these pups to see and be sweet.

The offbeat competition, which is overseen by the parade-loving Haute Dogs organization, enjoyed its 2023 outing on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Long Beach. A handsome pup named Hercules was awarded the coveted blue ribbon, while every canine competitor easily won the hearts of onlookers.

Missed all of the super-squishy sights? Scroll through and squeal with delight over some of the cute competitors now.

The 2023 event found a caboodle of canines enjoying a bright and cool day near the water.
Around 100 Bulldogs attended the celebration.
Spying a Bulldog rocking a colorful tutu is not an uncommon sight.
The cute get-together gives Southern California-based Bulldog buffs a chance to meet.
A lovable little lion made the scene.
Some 250 dogs in all attended, and contests were offered for the non-Bulldog contingent.
The National Bulldog Beauty Contest traditionally happens around Valentine's Day near Rosie's Beach in Long Beach. Want to attend in 2024? Keep an eye on the Haute Dogs social pages.

