Burgerritos and egg-topped tots: The iconic Irv's Burgers unveils a new breakfast menu

The burger stands — the original WeHo location opened in 1946 — are launching some decadent day-starting eats.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Irv's Burgers

What to Know

  • Irv's Burgers, a classic roadside burger stand, opened in West Hollywood in 1946
  • After a multi-year hiatus, the stand reopened near its first location in 2022; there are now other Irv's around the region, including a La Brea Avenue eatery
  • Known for savory lunch and dinner fare, Irv's Burgers is unveiling a new breakfast menu on June 15; guests can enjoy a free coffee with any breakfast sandwich or burrito order

Burgers have long been the patty-laden, protein-packed province of lunch and dinner, with burger-style offerings only rarely making carnivorous cameos before noon.

Still, though, the decades-old dish can still show up earlier in the day, in many ways, and at Irv's Burgers, a place that is synonymous with hearty choices?

It's the Burgerrito that burger buffs may want to try with their morning coffee.

The filling meal is centered around chopped beef, with cheddar cheese and tots making appearances. Irv's sauce is the zing, while onions, eggs, and a tortilla round it out.

The Burgerrito is already something of an Irv's star, so you can bet it will be front-and-centered on the brand-new breakfast menu, which is debuting at the West Hollywood location, and a trio of newer Irv's, on Saturday, June 15.

(If you've seen Irv's Famous Breakfast Burgerrito on the menu already, lucky you; the meaty meal popped up at a few locations in recent months, with plans to make it a permanent offering.)

Irv's Burgers
Loaded tots, complete with an egg, are on the new Irv's Burgers breakfast menu. It debuts June 15. photo: Irv's Burgers

Look also for The Original (B.E.C.T.), "Irv's signature sandwich," to be a soon-after-sunrise star: The sandwich boasts Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and eggs, not to mention tater tots and, you betcha, Irv's sauce.

Holding it all together? That carb-tastic breakfast classic: Two slices o' white bread.

If bread isn't your jam, and you're longing for a tortilla, The Original comes in burrito form, too.

A breakfast turkey sandwich, tots topped with an egg, and a piquant pastrami breakfast sammie are on the new menu, too.

And as for the breakfast burrito count?

There'll be four seriously stuffed selections, giving lovers of egg-yummy burritos a reason to return.

And more Irv's-style niceness is in store: Anyone buying a breakfast sandwich or burrito will receive a complimentary coffee, hot or iced, beginning June 15.

This is a new, going-forward addition, and not just an opening treat, so stop by and raise a cup to the enduring Irv's and its flavorful new breakfast menu.

