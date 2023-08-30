‘Buy Art, Save Kittens' at this Arts District gallery

What to Know A fundraiser for the Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats; 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the kittens' medical needs and food

Corey Helford Gallery at 571 S. Anderson Street in Los Angeles

Through Sept. 30, 2023

Any fan of soft fur, button noses, gentle purring, and itsy paws knows that a kitten is a work of art in motion.

True, a tiny cat never stays quite still for long, making for a quirky comparison. But the sweet sight of a wee feline curled up on a pillow can make you feel that feeling, the one that involves encountering something so beautiful that words don't easily arrive.

We can also experience a similar uplifting emotion in an art gallery, especially when we connect with a particularly powerful or potent piece that speaks to us.

But what if we could do both: Connect with art while also helping the feral Los Angeles felines cared for by the Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats, right in the middle of kitten season?

That heartstring-tugging twofer just might happen if you pad your own paws in the direction of the Corey Helford Gallery in the Arts District before September comes to a close.

The "Buy Art, Save Kittens" art show just opened on Aug. 26, and it features a host of fabulous painters and illustrators, including Gary Baseman, Alison Friend, and other great creators.

"All the artwork, gallery space and labor for this event has been generously donated so that every purchase will have a greater impact on the life-saving mission of Kitty Bungalow," is the good word on the site.

And there are more good words: All of the show's proceeds "go to medical care and food for LA's feral kittens."

​The selections cover the meow-meow gamut, so every collector and art enthusiast, no matter their "budget and taste," may find a picture, painting, or piece to purr about.

Just pounce on this kind-hearted, kitten-loving happening before Sept. 30 if you want a chance to view, and possibly purchase, one of these give-back artworks.