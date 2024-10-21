Go ‘Round the Island' in search of Catalina's shipwrecks

What to Know 'Round the Island Shipwrecks & Film History Tour of Catalina Island

Thursday, Nov. 7

11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

$200; $350 for two tickets (for "people traveling together")

The tour benefits the Catalina Museum of Art & History

Catalina Island has long been synonymous with intriguing boat adventures, from the beloved glass-bottomed experiences, the ones that make you feel as though you're communing with dense kelp forests, to those nifty nighttime outings where fabled flying fishes are the stars.

But every now and then, a trip sets out to circumnavigate the island, all to give passengers an informative look at the sides of the island that aren't often in view.

Adding to this rare opportunity? This trip also covers some of Catalina's cinematic history, as well as the known shipwrecks in the island's vicinity.

'Round the Island Shipwrecks & Film History Tour of Catalina Island is the tour's name, and it will set out, over several salty hours, Nov. 7.

Well, maybe not too salty: You'll be cruising at a soak-it-all-in speed around the island from 11 a.m. to 3:45, giving you plenty of time to sit back and learn "... about the dramatic tales of shipwrecks that shaped the island's maritime legacy," as well as the "... iconic filming locations that have captured the imaginations of audiences for decades."

A ticket is $200, which benefits the Catalina Museum for Art & History.

You'll need to book your passage to the island, of course, and once there? The meet-up spot is in Avalon at 120 Pebble Beach Road (Floats 4 and 5 at the Cabrillo Mole).

"It's not every day that you can cruise ALL the way around Catalina Island," states the museum.

If this has been on your bucket list, or you've long been curious about the harder-to-reach sides of this enchanted isle, be sure to book your ticket soon.

Tickets, as you might expect, are limited; discover more about circumnavigating Catalina Island.