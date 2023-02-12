Catch the Highlights From the Aquarium's ‘Super'-Adorable Otter Bowl 2023

What to Know Otter Bowl 2023

The playful tradition popped up as a sweet video on the Aquarium of the Pacific's social pages on Sunday, Feb. 12

The furry superstars can be seen "facing off" while romping, swimming, and enjoying icy treats

Cheering voraciously for both teams from the kickoff to a game's final seconds?

Not too many devoted fans are known to do so, but that all changes when the Aquarium of the Pacific's most whimsical winter showdown comes back around.

For devoted fans of furry frolicking and outlandish antics — and that's probably just about everyone who adores animals being adorable — will likely root for every single player, and winning outcome, in the aquarium's annual Otter Bowl.

True, the splashy spectacular popped up as an in-person event in the past, but the Long Beach destination has offered a well-produced highlight reel in recent years, one that otter aficionados can view from any place they happen to be.

And the cute-cute clips from Otter Bowl 2023 are now live, just hours before Super Bowl LVII takes to the field in Arizona.

Do these sweet Southern California competitors know that the big game is happening only a state away?

We're guessing not, as Millie, Ryder, Cooper, and Pup 927 are busy squaring off on their own "field," and by "field" we of course mean their watery habitat at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Hosted by the puppet-perfect duo of Axl and Elsie, the short video gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the four players as they enter Otter Bowl 2023, the otters' most energetic moves, and some power-snacking by Millie, the "GOAT" of this year's otterly thrilling face-off.

Unlike a football field, though, there's a lot more splashing at Otter Bowl 2023, which may be part of the animals' winning strategies.

So which tumbly, treat-loving team came out on top this time? Was it Millie and Ryder or Cooper and Pup 927?

You'll need to view the edge-of-your-seat video replays to catch the highs, lows, and lovable moments of this charming aquarium tradition, one that's more about snacks than scoring.

Pictured: A photo from a past Otter Bowl at the Aquarium of the Pacific.