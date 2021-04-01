Celebrate PB&J Day With a Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger

What to Know National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day is April 2

Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena and Valencia will have a few flavorful PB&J items available for purchase from April 2-4

A PB&J Burger with bacon ($14.99) and PB&J Wings ($13) are two of the appetizingly unusual items

We don't even know what to say to you if you A) understandably obsess over burritos and B) adore peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, cookies, ice cream, and everything else that's been bettered by the touch of the crunchy-sweet combo.

Because like a spicy/savory, crunchy/sweet wind, those two goodies blow into our worlds at the beginning of April each year, and we're not even playing around with this being some sort of first-day-of-the-month foolishness.

Trust us: We'd never joke about our devotion to tortilla-ensconced meats and vegetables nor the perfection of nut butters and fruit jams squished together between slices of bread.

For while National Burrito Day always happens on the first Thursday in April — and in 2021, that's April 1 — National PB&J Day is the national food holiday to remember on April 2.

And to celebrate?

Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena and Valencia will feature a few peanut-butter-and-jellied treats on their menus, for three tantalizing days.

The bacon-topped Peanut Butter & Jellousy Burger may be the headliner, but we're guessing plenty of PB&Jers'll want to check out the PB&J Wings.

Look also for a PB&J-themed cocktails, a peanut butter stout, and the King Shake, which is "... made with a peanut butter and bacon crust, topped with a caramelized banana, chocolate sprinkles and smoked bacon."

You can find these not-so-weird temptations at the Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena and the Valencia Slater's 50/50 from April 2 through April 4, 2021.

Of course, you may simply want to go with a traditional and straightforward sandwich at home in honor of the nostalgic national food holiday.

But considering how well both peanut butter and various jellies complement hearty foodstuffs, you might give the burger and/or the wings and/or cocktails a tasty try.

Consider the anecdote you may have, about that one April day you ate a burger slathered in not mayo nor mustard but peanut butter and jelly. Oh yes, and bacon, too.