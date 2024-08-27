ChainFEST, a bun-derful bash, will celebrate chain restaurants

What to Know ChainFEST 2024

Oct. 5 at Skylight ROW DTLA

Tasting tickets start at $99.99; tickets include 15 bites and other perks, like photo opp access and more; VIP tickets are $399.99 and feature early entry and open bar access

Koo Koo Roo, Cracker Barrel, Johnny Rocket's, and other major names will be in the house

The bright sign by the side of the freeway, the bustling counter at the mall food court, a quick meal in an airport when you've got a plane to catch: We've long looked to chain restaurants to deliver us a fast lunch, a filling burger, a well-dipped soft serve cone, and/or a plate of deliciously dippable fries and all of the ketchup packets we desire.

How, though, to honor those anywhere/everywhere eateries in a world that often puts the foodie focus on more bespoke dining experiences?

ChainFEST, "the world's first and largest gourmet chain food festival," is the appetizing answer.

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Tim Hollingsworth in partnership with actor and writer B.J. Novak, ChainFEST shines a spotlight on some of the brightest stars of the chain restaurant industry.

And we do mean "brightest" as in lighting — the cheery atmosphere of chains is what draws so many of their fans time after time — and because these fast and friendly eateries have a way of standing out from a truly competitive foodie field.

The appreciation-fueled festival, which boasts a strong snack-around spirit, returns to Los Angeles Oct. 5.

And here's something as sweet as a just-heated, palm-sized apple pie: Tickets are on sale now.

Koo Koo Roo's comeback is one of exciting headliners of the 2024 happening — the popular chicken chain shuttered in 2014 — while appearances by Johnny Rocket's, Cracker Barrel, and out-of-towners such as White Castle will have attendees buzzing.

But ChainFEST isn't simply about nibbling on the noshes you can find down the street at your local franchise.

Gourmet-ified versions of well-known classics, brand-new dishes that take their tasty inspiration from a restaurant's back catalogue, and beloved discontinued items making a brief but welcome return are some of the goodies that fans can expect.

"I have been working with every chain to create one-of-a-kind dishes that are exclusive to ChainFEST," said Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

"Every guest will be able to experience their favorite chain like never before; be sure to arrive with an appetite."

Pepto Bismol will have a booth at the fest, in case you happen to nibble one too many nibbles along the way.

For more on all of the chowdown chainery set to pop up at ROW DTLA in early October, and to snag your tasting ticket, follow the bright lights to this site pronto.