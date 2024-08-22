The rumors are Koo Koo true: Koo Koo Roo is making a comeback

What to Know Koo Koo Roo, a chicken chain, started in Los Angeles in 1988; the company shuttered in 2014

Koo Koo Roo will appear at ChainFEST in October in DTLA; tickets to the foodie festival are on sale now

The company plans to open brick & mortar locations down the road

The BBQ Chicken Salad, the Mixed Platter, the Original Chicken Sandwich: It feels like, back in the day, so many people in LA had their trusted, go-to, never-waver-from order, the order they always placed at Koo Koo Roo.

The popular chicken chain, which began in Southern California in 1988, was something of a ubiquitous sight around the region in the early aughts, with its colorful logo popping up on just about every major street.

Or should we say "yum-biquitous"; from zingy salads to filling sides to chicken plates, Koo Koo Roo was the quick and quality cuisine locals depended on for over a quarter of a century.

Founded by brothers Mike and Ray Badalian, Koo Koo Roo put fresh foods and that famous "juicy, house-marinated chicken" at the center of its menus; the first locations appeared in Koreatown and Beverly Grove, but the company soon "flocked" to dozens of cities around the area.

Koo Koo Roo closed in 2014 "after various changes in ownership," leaving fans to wonder if the restaurant might ever make a comeback.

The upbeat answer arrived a decade later, in August 2024: Koo Roo Roo will make an appetizing October appearance at ChainFEST, a food festival, in DTLA, followed by a plan for pop-ups, chef collaborations, and, yes, the reintroduction of new physical eateries, including a flagship restaurant.

Thank a surprising "twist of fate during the pandemic" for Koo Koo Roo's revival; "the opportunity to revive the Koo Koo Roo brand landed with native Angeleno, entrepreneur, and real estate developer Daniel Farasat."

Mr. Farasat is working with family, including his wife Hila Farasat and brother Raphael Farasat, on bringing the dream to life.

"I'm a Koo Koo Roo super fan myself, and as much as this relaunch is about Koo Koo Roo, it is also our love letter to LA — the 90s, the early 2000s and the families that love and miss the Koo Koo Roo food and experience," said CEO, Daniel Farasat.

"We have so much respect for the brand and what it means to our city. We're bringing Koo Koo Roo back to its origins with fresh, locally sourced ingredients that pack flavor, while always honoring the original recipes and mission."

"Not only will we be tapping great LA talent to ramp up for this second coming, we'll be collaborating with the community. We want to make LA proud."

For more on Koo Koo Roo's plans, as well as its Oct. 5 ChainFEST appearance, visit this site now.