Holidays

It's hot, but a wintry OC fest has a cool ‘Christmas in July' deal

The sunbeams are scorching so we're picturing fun and frosty nights at "Winter Fest OC."

By Alysia Gray Painter

Winter Fest OC

What to Know

  • Winter Fest OC 2024 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa
  • Nov. 22, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025 (select dates)
  • The "Christmas in July" sale begins July 22, giving guests to chance to "(s)ave $25 on anytime general admission tickets"

The festive spirit of "Christmas in July," when we engage in yuletide-themed fun enjoyed during the heated height of summertime, seems to shine brightest in the merry movies we love to watch.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

We're not really wearing our ugly holiday sweaters — too toasty — or sipping mugs of steaming cocoa, which also raise our temperatures. But we can settle on the couch for a snowy cinematic story or two and maybe a cool glass of peppermint iced tea.

We can also look ahead to the season soon to come, which will be here before we realize it, and plan the sort of playful outings that enhance the Christmassy spirit.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Winter Fest OC is one of those effervescent experiences, an activity-packed attraction that rises at the OC Fair & Event Center each November.

The event is sledding into its 10th anniversary in 2024, but you won't need to wait to feel all of those frosty feels: A "Christmas in July" ticket sale begins on Monday, July 22.

You'll save more pennies than a tree has ornaments; in fact, you'll score an anytime general ticket while saving $25 or about half-off for an adult.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Art and Culture 3 hours ago

Free: The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival is a festive fall favorite

Things to do 19 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: OC Fair opens in Costa Mesa

Some of the sights, must-dos, and tantalizing try-it-outs once you're at the wintry spectacular include the North Pole Journey immersive area, a super-long ice tubing slide, and a Snow Play area, as well as over a million bulbs lighting the whole gingerbread-flavored festivity.

Check out what's ahead for the ho-ho-happening's big 10th year and save on tickets, starting July 22.

Elf hats on, holiday lovers: It's July, which means Christmas-themed fun is afoot, including saving on those fun times that are just a few merry months away.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysChristmasCosta Mesa
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us