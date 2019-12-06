Christmas On The Farm Ready to Fa, La, Baaa

What to Know Underwood Family Farms

Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14

$8

What would the season be without a few furry critters, and prancing animals, and barn-based coos, and the sort of sweet sounds made by goats, chickens, and such?

We regularly incorporate animal imagery into our holiday decorating, and Christmas stories, and the heart-gladdening entertainment we seek.

Meaning it makes perfect sense that we'd love to see some actual animals, the kind of beautiful beasties that so regularly show up on our tree ornaments and in our Decembertime storybooks.

Many of those beloved critters call Underwood Family Farms home. And it so happens that the Moorpark base of this agricultural outfit is featuring their furry residents, and Santa Claus, too, during the limited-time Christmas On The Farm event.

What's Christmas On The Farm?

It's a tree lot, for sure, full of Nobles and Douglas Firs, as well as other tree types. But Mr. Kringle will also swing by the pastoral destination for some ho-ho-happy pictures on Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15.

And, yes, you can admire the farm's animals during your visit, and take a tractor ride, too. Both features are part of your admission.

Something to keep in mind? The Farm Center at Underwood Family Farms will close for the winter on Dec. 16, which makes Christmas On The Farm a bit bittersweet.

When it reopens on March 1, 2020 (The Farm Center always reopens to the public on the first of March every year), you can bet that a number of baby animals will be on the way.

That's a thought that's as cute as a Christmas cookie, springtime chicks, kids, and lambs.