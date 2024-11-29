Enjoy Christmas fun with a side of farm charm in Moorpark

What to Know Christmas on the Farm

Underwood Family Farms

Moorpark

Nov. 29-Dec. 24 (note the noon closing time Dec. 24)

$10 weekdays (gate only); $14 weekend days and Nov. 29 (purchase online)

Christmas trees? They can be anything, and look like anything, pretty much.

These stately symbols of the season are often real and redolent of fresh pine. They can also be made of aluminum, a sort of space-age specimen that possesses saturated color and plenty of shiny pizzazz.

And finding a Christmas tree created from wood blocks, paper flowers, or just lights and little else? These fabulous firs also exist in our whimsy-loving world.

But if you're seeking a stack of sturdy, truck-ready tires, the kind of pillar that, when painted, forms a homespun, out-on-the-ranch Christmas tree, you'll want to trot for Underwood Family Farms and its annual holiday celebration.

The Moorpark destination, a spot known for its big fall festival and year-round you-pick produce selection, presents "Christmas on the Farm" over a few fall weeks each year, and a little bit of wintertime, too.

Underwood Family Farms

The annual happening gets mooing, er, moving Nov. 29.

Some of the pastoral pastimes you'll come across at this cheery adventure? Tractor-drawn wagon rides are a popular choice for families, as are adorable visits to the Animal Center.

Reindeer will call upon the spacious spread over a few special days — check the Underwood calendar first, of course — and California "Sleigh Rides," led by the farm's handsome draft horses, will win hearts on weekends.

There's plenty more to jump into, from crafts to the Baby Goat Experience, so ho, ho, go by this site now.