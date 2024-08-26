Christmas in August: SkyPark at Santa's Village VIP sale is on now

What to Know VIP Christmas Experience

SkyPark at Santa's Village has an early bird sale happening through Sept. 2, 2024, a few months before the holiday happenings return to the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction; the Christmas fun shimmers from Nov. 14, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025

$149 per person (usually $250)

A Day Pass wristband, an ornament, free parking, a Letter from Santa, and more are in the special box

We've all heard about "Christmas in July," the toasty time of year when special yuletide-inspired events pop up despite summer's powerful reign.

Or maybe because it is so summer-ish out; thoughts of winter joy have a way of cooling us faster than a reindeer flies.

Sales, too, can festoon the seventh month, as can screenings that celebrate classic holiday films.

But when July concludes, so, too, do the fa, la, larks: The merry midyear Christmas fun is done and it is time for "Augtober," when Halloween sights and sounds begin to colorfully creep into view.

There is room for Christmassy joy in August, however, as SkyPark at Santa's Village is playfully proving.

The midcentury mountain attraction just launched an early bird sale, one that is offering a deep discount on the VIP Christmas Experience package.

A gift box will wing its way to you ahead of the November return of the park's "dazzling Yuletide wonderland" and it is packed with goodies.

What's inside?

The festive surprises include a letter from Santa, a keepsake ornament (it's wood), "Stories of the NorthWoods Tiny Tales Book, and other items that will help you prep for your visit to the Lake Arrowhead-close destination.

An all-important Day Pass Wristband is part of the experience, as is a "pre-reserved time" to visit with Santa. Free parking, too, is included, all to make your single-day frolic at the park as smooth as ice.

There are some things to know before purchasing — the price of the VIP Christmas Experience is $149 per person, and if you'd like to use the VIP entrance at the park with your party, everyone will need a VIP wristband.

So much like Santa carefully pores over his list once, twice, and thrice, so read the fine print and everything you should know before purchasing.

The early bird sale is only happening for a limited time — it wraps Sept. 2 — but if you'd like to choose the VIP Christmas Experience, this will be the way to go.

These aren't available for purchase at the door, so ordering in advance is a must; find out more about the boxes, the experience, and what to expect when you ride your own sleigh up the big hill to SkyPark at Santa's Village this holiday season.

Something that's as sweet as gingerbread? If you buy your VIP experience now, you'll get an additional Day Pass to the attraction, but do keep in mind that you'll need to use it soon; Nov. 3 is the final day to visit with this special ticket.