Cinematic September: Cinespia's summer-meets-fall schedule is here

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The outdoor film series unveiled its September 2024 line-up on July 18; "The Shining" was also added to the August roster

The series will screen "The Shining" Aug. 31 and "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" Sept. 14 in tribute to actors Shelley Duvall and Paul Reubens, respectively

September, that beautiful bridge where summer and autumn meet in the middle, traditionally offers film fans a complex buffet of movie choices.

On the summer side, you still have the big theater-based blockbusters, as well as the quirkier hits that have drawn word-of-mouth praise. Fall? That's getting into awards territory and loftier art fare.

And over at Cinespia, the long-running outdoor film series?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Something different is afoot: Screening classic, beloved, and time-honored hits are part of what Cinespia does best, all while creating heartfelt homages to those icons we've lost.

The event, which is based at Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the warmer months, will remember legendary actors Shelley Duvall and Paul Reubens at two special screenings: "The Shining" will spirit us to the Overlook Hotel Aug. 31 while "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" goes for a spin Sept. 14.

"We're thrilled to announce the continuation of our 2024 summer season with some amazing films we know our fans will be excited about," said John Wyatt, founder of Cinespia.

"In addition to showing 'The Shining' which will pay tribute to the incredible Shelley Duvall, we are honored to host a special screening of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in tribute to Paul Reubens."

"Celebrating his legacy here, where he now rests, is a heartfelt homage to an artist who brought joy to many."

Both evenings will be emotional odes, surely, drawing fans who want to pay their respects while celebrating the actors' excellent oeuvres.

Cinespia announced its September 2024 line-up on July 18, along with the late-August addition of "The Shining."

Fans can also look forward to "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" Sept. 1 and "Chicago," which will bring the razzle and the dazzle Sept. 7.

Tickets are on sale now; don't forget to wear your Pee-wee-esque bowtie or Chicago sequins for the always-bustling Cinespia photo booth.