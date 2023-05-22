Cinespia to Again Make Movie Magic at Hollywood Forever

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Select July dates; a special Pride screening of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" will take place on June 17

$20 and up

Making movie magic? It's never a one-time deal, the sort of brief and defined act that is solely tied to a specific part of the process.

Everyone working on a film contributes a hefty amount of enchantment to the ensorcelled enterprise, from start to finish.

But what of the places that screen the films, even years after they were released? Can they, too, add a bit of zing to the thing, furthering that fanciful feel that so deliciously washes over a rapt audience?

In a word: of course. (Okay, two words.) Viewers know that the physical setting of a screening can bring much, or little, to a cinematic experience, something that the creative team behind Cinespia has understood for over two decades.

And there is no setting quite like Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the beautiful landmark that has become synonymous with the film series.

True, Cinespia does pop by other storied places — it is calling upon both the Greek Theatre and LA State Historic Park in the weeks ahead — but several films will again add to the Hollywood Forever atmosphere in July.

Actually, make that June, hurray: Cinespia is partnering with LA Pride on a special screening of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" on June 17.

The 22nd Hollywood Forever season continues in July with "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," "Fight Club," "Romy's and Michele's High School Reunion," "Gremlins," and "Valley Girl."

"Pee-wee's Big Adventure" will include a fireworks spectacular, which fits the upbeat theme of the spunky comedy.

"It is with great excitement that we unveil our lineup of screenings for the remainder of June and throughout July at LA State Historic Park and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt.

"We're thrilled to be back once again at the Cemetery with some incredible classics under the stars and amongst the spirits of Hollywood legends."

Tickets begin at $20; get yours now, and begin to plan your picnic, what pals you'll invite, and what you'll be wearing for Cinespia's snazzy snapshot booth, which is always themed to the evening's film.