Sylvan Cinema Magic: Cinespia to Screen Films in Two Leafy Settings

The popular film series is headed to The Greek and LA State Historic Park with a few fab blockbusters in tow.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Cinespia

What to Know

  • Cinespia's June 2023 schedule is live for Greek Theatre and LA State Historic Park
  • "The Lost Boys" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" are on the schedule
  • A special PRIDE screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will take place on June 24 at LA State Historic Park

Watching a movie that takes place in a beachy setting while sitting on the sand? It's a quintessentially California experience.

But finding a film that has a foresty vibe while lounging in the vicinity of trees can be a harder find, simply because many of our outdoor movie events take place among buildings and streets.

That will change, as if by ensorcelled magic, when Cinespia visits two picturesque locations over the course of the cinematic sixth month.

The long-running alfresco series, long associated with Hollywood Forever Cemetery, will call upon a pair of spots it has regularly dropped by in the past: The Greek Theatre and LA State Historic Park near Chinatown.

Since the series is visiting two spots, just be sure to make sure the movie you'd like to see is playing where you think it is (and when, of course).

On the schedule? "The Lost Boys" will bring that supernatural Santa Cruz spirit to The Greek on June 3. Adding more oceanic atmos to the Griffith Park destination on June 10? It's "The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie."

The series then moves to LA State Historic Park for the remainder of June, with "She's All That," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "10 Things I Hate About You" on the roster.

A Frankly fantastic centerpiece to the series? Dr. Frank N. Furter will be in the house, or, rather, on the screen when "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" shimmers in honor of PRIDE Month. That's happening on June 24, and, you bet, you'll want to don your best Brad/Janet ensemble for the themed photo booth.

"We're thrilled to be back for our 22nd season with an amazing lineup of fan-favorite films," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt.

"We're super excited to be back at The Greek along with LA State Historic where we are hosting our annual Pride month screening in partnership with LA Pride," Wyatt added.

"We've been celebrating Pride at Cinespia for as long as I can remember and we're excited to be bringing back Rocky Horror to fans."

Don't arrive without securing advance admission while wishing you could "Time Warp" back to an earlier day when tickets were still available: Get yours now at the Cinespia site.

