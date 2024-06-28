Cinespia's August line-up sparkles with comedy, romance, and Jack Skellington, too

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The venerable outdoor film series unveiled its August line-up on June 27

$24.11 and up

What's this? What's this?

Why it's Cinespia's August 2024 film line-up at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a gift to those Southern Californians that like to savor cinematic classics under the stars while sitting in a starry setting.

And the popular film series just happens to be wrapping up its August 2024 run with a Christmas-in-summer bonbon: "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," a peppermint-scented stop-motion treat that will surely draw fans wearing snowman and reindeer sweaters.

Or snowman and reindeer t-shirts; late August is, after all, still toasty and not very winter-like.

There are other fan favorites on the just-announced line-up, which the team behind the popular outdoor movie series revealed just a few days ahead of July, giving people time to discuss with friends and purchase their admission in advance (as we said, Cinespia is a popular meet-up choice for movie lovers).

"Bridesmaids" is on the rollicking August roster, as is "True Romance," and a "Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party" featuring "Bring It On" and "The Virgin Suicides."

The series will also screen the coming-of-age comedy "My Old Ass" before its September release.

And some new things are sizzling on the July schedule, like "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," a screening of the Prime Video animated series.

Amazon MGM Studios is presenting the Cinespia screenings, which always feature DJ music, an imaginatively themed photo booth, and the opportunity to picnic in the serene and storied setting.

But purchasing a ticket ahead of time is as important as staying through the final credits and applauding everyone who contributed to a film: Peruse the schedule now.

In past years — and Cinespia has been helming this warm-weather tradition for over two decades now — the outdoor showings begin to lose their flicker as fall deepens and the nights grow cooler.

So make your summer count, cinephiles, and "Bring It On," avoiding the "Nightmare" of missing out on one of our city's most enduring starlit cinemas.