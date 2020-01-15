Cirque du Soleil’s ‘VOLTA’ Soars Into Dodger Stadium

By Alysia Gray Painter

Not many things can thrill us, and speak to our child-like wonder, nowadays, but "under the big top" has a way of invoking whimsy each and every time. For the chance to marvel at astounding feats and creative flights of fancy doesn't skate/leap/jump along all that often.

But those fancies shall take flight under the big top at Dodger Stadium starting on Jan. 18, 2020, thanks to the opening of Cirque du Soleil's "VOLTA." Take a peek now at some of the high-flying, wheel-popping, on-the-roll antics and athletics that will fill out the fantastical production.

7 photos
1/7
"VOLTA" opens at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo by Patrice Lamoureux)
2/7
The amazing hand-to-hand unicycle is one spectacular sight in the show. (Photo by Matt Beard)
3/7
The "captivating voyage of discovery" will roll in LA through March 8. (Photo by Patrice Lamoureux)
4/7
See the Cyr Wheel in a celebration that spotlights several classic street sports. (Photo by Matt Beard)
5/7
The Acro Lamp is another high-flying wonder. (Photo by Matt Beard)
6/7
Ballet movement, too, has its moment in the show. (Photo by Patrice Lamoureux)
7/7
Want tickets to the LA run, or the Costa Mesa dates, which will follow the Dodger Stadium engagement? No ladder is necessary: Simply visit Cirque du Soleil for more information.

This article tagged under:

Dodger StadiumCirque du SoleilVOLTA

