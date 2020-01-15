Cirque du Soleil’s ‘VOLTA’ Soars Into Dodger Stadium

Not many things can thrill us, and speak to our child-like wonder, nowadays, but "under the big top" has a way of invoking whimsy each and every time. For the chance to marvel at astounding feats and creative flights of fancy doesn't skate/leap/jump along all that often.

But those fancies shall take flight under the big top at Dodger Stadium starting on Jan. 18, 2020, thanks to the opening of Cirque du Soleil's "VOLTA." Take a peek now at some of the high-flying, wheel-popping, on-the-roll antics and athletics that will fill out the fantastical production.