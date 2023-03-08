Classic Disneyland Conveyances, From the Skyway to Autopia, Go to Auction

What to Know Heritage Presents "The Art of Disneyland: From Stagecoaches to Monorails... and More! Signature Auction"

March 25-26

Several treasures designed by acclaimed Disney artists Kevin & Jody will be part of the Beverly Hills auction

How synonymous is The Happiest Place on Earth with various iconic vehicles, those marvelous modes of transport hailing from the past, present, and future?

You don't even need to step inside Disneyland park to see one of its most celebrated on-the-go attractions, the Monorail, gliding outside the entrance with futuristic grace.

So when a few of these fanciful cars, coaches, and high-in-the-sky icons move in the direction of a major auction, fans of both the world-famous Anaheim theme park and innovative transportation feel the excitement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And that's just what will roll/fly/zoom into Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills on March 25-26, thanks to a treasure-packed auction highlighting a host of on-the-roll rareties.

"The Art of Disneyland: From Stagecoaches to Monorails... and More!" Signature Auction will also present several spectacular "Disney creations and prototypes" from the collection of acclaimed Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

Disneyland fans will find the duo's celebrated character art, clothing designs, sign replicas, and other instantly recognizable artifacts from around the park.

"This event has lots that showcase every aspect of the parks," says Jim Lentz, Heritage's Director of Animation Art. "You'll see more than 850 lots spread over two full days. You'll see lots that tie to Main Street, Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and more."

Peruse a few of the auction's showstopping items now, which, yes, are all classic conveyances that once moved around Disneyland park, and, in some cases, within the realms of singular attractions.

An Autopia Mark VII car from Disneyland circa 1967-1999. (photo: Heritage Auctions)

An original Mark IV Monorail cabin. (photo: Heritage Auctions)

An "exceptionally rare" Tomorrowland Skyway gondola. (photo: Heritage Auctions)

Dopey's "Snow White Scary Adventures" car. (photo: Heritage Auctions)