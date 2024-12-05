Corgis will cutely cameo at not one but two SoCal holiday events

What to Know So Cal Corgi Nation helms the twice-a-year Huntington Dog Beach get-togethers; the most recent party took place in late October

Corgi fans will walk with their woofers in the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade in Long Beach on Dec. 7

A Corgi Christmas Party is set for Dec. 14 at Scholb Brewing in Torrance

Penning a heartfelt holiday movie? You need to consider a few elements before logging into your screenplay app.

Those elements include, but are not limited to, a charming town, a homespun seasonal event, and a sheer sweetness that pluckily pervades every plot point.

And, of course, you need a terrific title that is both tender and tinselly; we're not sure if "The Corgi-est Christmas Wish" is spoken for, but we know what our wish would be.

And it is this: To spy a cavalcade of costumed Corgis parading through Belmont Shore, summoning smiles and waves along the way.

That movie-like wish will come true Dec. 7 when a cuddly contingent of Corgis join the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade, which rolls through the heart of the vibrant neighborhood starting at 6 o'clock.

But if you miss this merry cohort of canine joy, be not blue: Look to Dec. 14 and the Corgi Christmas Party, a gathering that will raise a glass, and some cheer, at Scholb Brewing in Torrance.

The get-together is presented by So Cal Corgi Nation, the group behind the popular Huntington Dog Beach events and the Christmas parade meet-up.

So count on several Corgis to make cameos alongside their people, all to enjoy an afternoon filled with complimentary photos with Santa and spunky hobnobbing.

There's a pair of separately ticketed Paint Pawty Sessions, but if you don't have a ticket you're still invited to swing by, socialize, and admire the sweet-snouted celebrities headlining the effervescent event.

And you can bet more than one or two pups will be rocking a holiday ensemble. Call it Corgi couture with a dash of fashionable festiveness.

Best point a paw in the direction of 2025, though, because the Corgi-inspired events keep on trottin' our Corgi-obsessed way: The Winter Corgi Nationals are up in February, all to warm our hearts during the coolest time of year.