Witches, come gather at an enchanted Roger's Gardens boutique

What to Know Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar

Free entry; opens Aug. 30, 2024; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The boutique has a different theme each year; "The Gathering" is the name of the 2024 boutique

Standing out as something truly special during the Halloween season in Southern California, a place that loves the spooky stuff, is no easy feat; if you've got a business, you need to come up with an enchanting idea, a concept that is ensorcelled, and magic must be playfully present.

Roger's Gardens, the colossal Corona del Mar destination known for home decorations, beautiful plants, and domestic delights, understands this call to ethereal action.

Understands and embraces: The garden center's annual Halloween Boutique is known for its creative displays, sprightly themes, and a truly vast array of ghoulish and gorgeous gewgaws.

The boutique has had some intriguing themes in recent years — the Universal Monsters glowered over a creative Halloween Boutique as did the characters of "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" — and longtime fans can count on 2024 to be particularly... spellbinding.

"The Gathering" is the theme of the 2024 boutique and, for sure, witches shall rule the multi-room experience.

The Roger's Gardens team made the official announcement Aug. 9, just three weeks ahead of the boutique's seasonal opening.

"Enshrouded in secrecy, this mystical assembly is a haunting spectacle. Spellcasters congregate to celebrate their arcane rituals and share their magical ways."

The setting will summon the aura of an "overgrown forest," a pretty place "where the line between nature and the supernatural blurs."

The boutique is free to see. The thousands of eye-catching items adding to the atmosphere are for sale, so spying the boutique in its full and fabulously frightful glory is something you may want to do during the first week or two it is on view.

No reservation is needed, but sometimes a queue can form during the early part of a boutique's run.

The Roger's Gardens Halloween Boutique is, after all, one of our region's freest expressions of seasonal joy, at least the getting-in part.

If you do fall in love with a quirky mug or vase, be sure to have funds that you can summon as quickly as a witch summons her favorite broom.