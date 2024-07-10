A stinky corpse flower will bloom in the next reek or two

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino

The Amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as a corpse flower, is known for its large size, fast growth, and putrid smell

Look for the sizable specimen to bloom, and release its stench, "within two weeks" (so by July 24 or so); The Huntington's social pages will offer updates

We can so easily think of nicknames for various things in our lives, from household objects — everyone's coffeepot is named Perky, right? — to those unexciting but necessary tasks we must address.

But naming something that is famous for several rather incredible attributes must be quite difficult.

Take the tall, fast-growing, and smelly corpse flower, a rare and showy specimen that is synonymous, for many Southern Californians, with The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

A new still-unopened corpse flower just went on display at The Huntington — it's the destination's 26th corpse flower since 1999 — which means it will likely boast a catchy handle within days.

Past Huntington flowers have enjoyed a variety of merry monikers, including the amazingly named Stankosaurus Rex, which bewitched visitors, and twitched their nostrils, back in 2021 and again in 2023.

Now we're holding our breath, and our nose, as we await word regarding the new flower's name.

The Marvelous Malodorous? Rotten but Not Forgotten? Odor-themed naming inspiration is surprisingly plentiful.

If you want to have your say, share your most fetid naming notions with The Huntington via Instagram.

But their quirky nicknames aren't nearly the best-known thing about these wonders.

"It can grow more than 12 feet tall, blooms for only 24 hours every two to three years, and boasts a powerful stench when it blooms — earning the flower its putrid name," shared The Huntington.

Also interesting?

A first is afoot at the lovely landmark as July ripens: Both "the flowering and fruiting stages of the plant are on display," giving corpse flower superfans a new way to experience their floral fave.

The spathe, which is the flower's large outer leaf, is expected to open "within two weeks," so plan your visit accordingly. Your best bet is to keep an eye on The Huntington's social pages (or perhaps "point your nose" is more apt.)

But you can spy the soon-to-be-smelly star in The Huntington's Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science now.

And as luck would have it, a corpse flower named Uncle Fester will soon bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas.

Could you admire two corpse flowers in a single day? Who is up for a road trip, San Marino to Encinitas?

Just be sure to stock up on the car air freshener before you depart, in case the flower's scent seems to linger on in your mind.

Pictured: A past corpse flower at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens