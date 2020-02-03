CPK Pizzas to Go Heart-Shaped for Valentine’s Week

What to Know Feb. 11-16, 2020

Buy a pizza and request a heart shape (for free)

20 pizzas available; crispy thin crust only

When February falls into place, and we've firmly bid January adieu, we can expect to see a whole bunch of really random things that happen to have the shape of a heart.

Or, at least, the popular, easy-to-recognize heart outline we've all come to know.

Candy boxes, balloons, greeting cards, and various confections will all sport the pointy bottom, and double-hilled top, that is the pop culture heart.

But finding an actual meal in that shape? That's rather trickier, unless you intend to try your hand at hearting-up your own supper at home.

But California Pizza Kitchen will again be give seekers of heart-shaped meals a reason to be glad, thanks to the return of their super-February'd, festively shaped pizzas.

For sure: Those popular heart pizzas are back.

Also gladdening? The photo-sweet pies'll be back for six days, so if you can't make it by your local CPK on Feb. 14, don't stress: You've got from Feb. 11 through 16, 2020 to visit and order a pizza with panache.

Also apt to make a person glad? The restaurant will make your pizza into a heart for free. Yes, you're buying the pizza, but the heart-shaping part isn't extra. What is "extra," in the modern sense of the word? You can choose from 20 pizzas, so, nope, you're not stuck with one or two types.

Just make sure you go with crispy thin crust, if you want this heart-fun add-on.

But there's more afoot, or aheart, at CPK during mid-February. There's a prix fixe meal for two, called Sweet Deal for Two, which is happening from Feb. 12-16, and, yes, you can request a heart-shaped pizza, if you go that route. That's $35.

And on Feb. 11? California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be holding a one-day fundraiser for The Children's Heart Foundation, "... the country's leading organization solely dedicated to funding congenital heart defect (CHD)."