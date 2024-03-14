Creamy delicious: It's ‘Butterbeer Season' at Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know Butterbeer Season at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

March 15 through April 30, 2024; Universal Studios Hollywood admission is required

Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream count opens March 29 in Honeyduke's; Butterbeer ice cream is one of the featured flavors, along with Toffee Apple and Pistachio

Hot, cold, or somewhere in the warm zone: A Butterbeer buff knows that the first sip of their favorite fanciful concoction will have a delectable creaminess, and more than a bit of dreaminess, with butterscotch-y notes adding layers of lusciousness.

Locating this legendary libation involves turning your broomstick in the direction of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

But there's sweet news for people who dream about this creamy treat: The theme park just declared the opening of Butterbeer Season, which will be on the playful pour from March 15 through April 30, 2024.

True, the tasty Butterbeer you've always adored will be available, but there will other offerings, including a Butterbeer soft serve ice cream at the new Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter, which debuts inside Honeyduke's on March 29.

An ice lolly will also pop up at the wizard-wondrous land, an on-a-stick sweet that possesses that irresistible combination of shortbread and butterscotch flavors in every chilly nibble.

Butterbeer potted cream is still a popular choice among Wizarding World fans, and the Butterbeer fudge, too.

And if you'll be revisiting the sippable potion you love? There's a souvenir stein to snag, a cheerful mug boasting Butterbeer panache.

