Cuties galore need loving homes, so Pasadena Humane is holding a free adoption

What to Know Pasadena Humane is at 361 S. Raymond Avenue

The animal center will hold a free adoption, courtesy of "generous longtime donors," on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment is necessary

Guinea pigs, rabbits, cats, and dogs will be available; residents of Pasadena and several nearby cities will need to purchase a license for their pet when they adopt (if the animal is at least 4 months old)

Finding magic with Houdini? Locating a sparkly Gem? Warming up to a playful pooch called Frosty?

So many spunky and sweet animals are bestowed with the very best names when they enter an animal shelter, the sort of spirited monikers that fit their furry cuteness, exuberant personality, and/or cuddle-worthy qualities.

You can meet Houdini, Gem, and Frosty in person on Saturday, June 17, while also getting to know a bounty of beasties with equally adorable names, simply by stopping by Pasadena Humane from 10 a.m. to 2 o'clock.

For the historical animal-assisting destination, which has served a large swath of the San Gabriel Valley for over a century, is holding a free adoption event.

Dozens of cute critters need loving homes, and urgently, for the Fourth of July is coming up, an occasion when Pasadena Humane, and other similar nonprofits, experience a higher-than-usual intake of animals.

But the center's intake has already been high, a common issue in the summertime. This is where humans seeking sweeties, whether those sweeties are rabbits, cats, guinea pigs, or dogs, can help.

"We're calling on the community to help us empty the shelter during this critical time," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"We are so grateful to everyone who adopted during last year's events," added DuVernet. "It was a lifesaving effort for the animals in our community, and we hope to replicate those results this year."

Pasadena Humane placed over 200 animals during its 2022 free adoption days, which happened a few times last year.

In addition to a wellness exam — like the adoption, it is free — dogs and cats adopted during the event will be "... spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines."

Note that Pasadena residents, as well as residents of several nearby cities, will need to purchase a license for their canine if that pup is 4 months old or older. You can read more about this qualification on the site.

As for making a reservation or booking a slot on June 17? There's no need: Simply stop by the center, which is near the Del Mar Metro station in Pasadena.

Pictured: Cyrus and Althea, both available for adoption