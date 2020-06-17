Dads Will Score Bacon Roses at Slater's 50/50

What to Know June 20-21

Anaheim Hills location only

Dad will receive bacon roses with his meal and a $15 coupon for a future visit

Flower delivery, in recent years, has taken a decidedly offbeat turn.

For sure, you can still send your beloved actual roses, the kind that boast petals, stems, and a rosy fragrance.

But there are other "roses" to send people, including roses created from beef jerky, fancy socks, and a host of random items you had no idea could be fashioned to look like a flower.

Now Slater's 50/50, the started-in-Southern-California burger company, is taking the rose concept and throwing it on the grill, all to honor Dads who dine-in on Father's Day.

That's June 21 in 2020, and the roses that will appear alongside your father's meal, should he visit the company's Anaheim Hills location?

They're made of bacon.

This will come as no surprise to anyone who knows Slater's 50/50, and where the "50/50" in the eatery's name hails from: That famous 50/50 patty, a staple of the savory chain, which is comprised of 50% beef and 50% bacon.

Again, do note that this quirky giveaway is only happening at the Anaheim Hills restaurant.

Here's something nice: Slater's 50/50 is offering the bacon-roses-for-Dad concept throughout Father's Day Weekend, if you'll be dining there on Saturday the 20th.

And even nicer? Dad will score one more freebie: A coupon worth $15 for a future visit.