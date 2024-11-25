On land and at sea, Dana Point Harbor twinkles with holiday cheer

What to Know Dana Point Festival of Lights

Through Jan. 12, 2025

The popular "Merry Kiss Me" sign is on view; other photo spots dot the ocean-adjacent destination

Free to see

A lighted boat parade is quintessentially Californian, and quintessentially Christmassy, too, and seekers of sparkly wonders are drawn to our shores to witness such whimsical wonder every year.

But let us not ignore the luminosity taking place on land, often in the very towns where the lighted boat parades originate.

Take Dana Point, which a place that is synonymous with sparkly ships o' the sea. We feel good breaking out that "synonymous," for the town's "Boat Parade of Lights" will turn 50 in 2025, making it a true holiday classic.

The "Merry Kiss Me" sign at Dana Point Harbor is a busy spot for lovebirds. (photo: Dana Point Harbor)

But before the dressed-up vessels hit the waves — and that's happening Dec. 13-15 in 2024 — there are charming displays and cheerful photo spots to admire around the bustling harbor area.

It's called the Dana Point Festival of Lights, and it is now glowing through Jan. 12, 2025.

Among the illuminated wonders that visitors are encountering as they stroll the shop- and eatery-lined area?

A serene spot for a seasonal snapshot. (photo: Dana Point Harbor)

Well there's a giant shimmery blue whale, for starters, because A) of course there should be and B) see "A" for further proof. Every cetacean fan knows that Dana Point is Whale Central, especially in the late winter when a full-on Festival of Whales swims into view.

Beyond posing with the whimsical whale, you may want to give your honey a smooch in front of the "Merry Kissmas" sign, a popular addition from a few years back, or sit for a spell in the oversized Adirondack chair near the Richard Henry Dana statue, a tribute to the city's namesake.

The Happy Harbor Days sign is an eye-catcher, as are the palm trees covered in bright bulbs.

For restaurants, stores, on-the-water recreation, boat tours, and the Dana Pointers you need to know, surf by this site now.