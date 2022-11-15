Dana Point Harbor's Popular ‘Merry Kiss Me' Sign to Soon Sparkle

What to Know 700,000+ LED lights will add glow to Dana Point Harbor's holidays beginning on Nov. 16, 2022

The Merry Kiss Me arch and other bright favorites are returning to the area

The 47th Boat Parade of Lights sails from Dec. 9-11

The moon frequently adds an alluring glow to the surface of the Pacific Ocean, if it is full and the sky is cloudless and the conditions are just right.

But ocean-close glow can come from other sources, especially when the yuletide is on its whimsical way and we're seeking free and festive sources of chilly cheer.

One of Southern California's most convivial spots to find just that is Dana Point Harbor, which has been adding lots of lights to its shops, restaurants, and pathways over several seasons.

Dana Point Harbor Partners

And we do mean "lots," for over 700,000 LED lights will add illumination to the perched-by-the-Pacific place, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Other happenings will be illuminating the picturesque district's Holidays at the Harbor over the weeks ahead. Santa is stopping by Dana Point Harbor's Clock Courtyard on Nov. 27 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while a Santa Paws event will take place on Dec. 17 and 18. And boat rides with Santa? Those are happening on select dates, too.

On Dec. 18 a stately 12-foot menorah will begin its holiday glow in honor of Hanukkah.

And Dana Point's famous Boat Parade of Lights?

The glittery extravaganza is happening over three nights, from Dec. 8 to 10, with a theme that suits the salty splendor of the harbor: Surfin' USA.

By the by, this celebrated sail-ebration will mark its big 50th in just a few years.

For everything happening around the harbor this sparkly season, follow the glow to this site now.