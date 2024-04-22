Family Fun

Dance into ‘A World of Dreams' at the Skirball's sunny, funny Puppet Festival

Performances, music, and the chance to learn about puppetry are on the spirited schedule.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Dlugolecki Photography

What to Know

  • Skirball Puppet Festival at the Skirball Cultural Center
  • Sunday, April 28 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • $20 adult; $15 senior/student; $13 children ages 2 to 17; advance tickets are sold out but walk-up admission may be available

We're not trying to pull at any strings when we say that April just might be the puppet-iest month.

This could be seen, in some quirky quarters, as a controversial suggestion; after all, National Puppet Day is on March 21, a fitting occasion for the start of springtime in the Northern Hemisphere.

But, around Los Angeles at least, you'll find a plethora of plucky puppets hither and yon come April, from the free Bob Baker Day, which just frolicked at Los Angeles State Historic Park on April 21, to the Skirball Cultural Center's pupp-ular Puppet Festival, which will make merry on the final Sunday of April 2024.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That's April 28, and while advance tickets to the sunshiny Skirball-ebration are now sold out, walk-up tickets may be available on the day of the party.

And it is a party: Puppet performances — the Bob Baker Marionettes will be there, of course, as well as Blackstreet USA Theatre and The Zuppeteers — festoon the five-hour schedule, as well as appearances of an offbeat and delightful variety.

You may want to move to the upbeat music of the Top Shelf Brass Band or learn about the "art of puppetry" with Rogue Artists Ensemble's Shadow Lab.

Museum Apr 15

‘Wild Things’ spotted at the Skirball: A new exhibit honors the legendary Maurice Sendak

Free Apr 15

Free admission for kids 13 and under is an April-sweet gift from the Autry Museum

The Los Angeles Guild of Puppetry will be in the house, too; in fact, every month is Puppet Month for the guild, a group that offers a line-up of eclectic get-togethers and goings-on throughout the calendar.

The 2024 theme is "A World of Dreams," a nice notion that also fits the just-opened Maurice Sendak exhibition inside the cultural center.

This article tagged under:

Family Fun
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us