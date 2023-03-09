Dapper Day's Fashionable Date With The Huntington Will Sing With Spring Style

What to Know Spring Outing at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Saturday, March 11

A ticket and reservation are required; rain is in the forecast, so do carry an umbrella, too

Floral frocks, sunshine-bright neckties, a fedora that boasts a band covered in blossoms: So many of our finer fashion choices take their vibrant va voom from the touchstones of springtime.

These gorgeous gowns and suits may be worn at any point of the calendar, of course, but donning a rose-covered coat and posing by some remarkable real-life roses on a moody March day feels especially fanciful.

That get-elegant-outdoors opportunity is coming up, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, on Saturday, March 11.

That's the day of Dapper Day's stylish Spring Outing, a cheerful chance to wear something vintage and swan around the spacious San Marino destination while stopping for more than a few eye-catching snapshots.

Of course, your outfit doesn't have to be vintage or especially outlandish. Your sartorial vibe can be quite modern, if you like, but something you may want to include alongside your ensemble is an umbrella, as drizzles are in the forecast.

You'll also need to secure a ticket to the history-laden location, and a reservation, too, which is always required on a weekend day at The Huntington.

Dapper Day is an independent event, and not helmed by the legendary garden, it should be noted.

If you've been to the well-known Disneyland Resort happenings, which traditionally pop up twice a year, or the lovely Los Angeles County Museum of Art affair, then you know it is all about dressing up, admiring the fashion-forward moxie of other attendees, and enjoying a day of nature, culture, and community.

There is a noteworthy tie to Disneyland, however, for those who plan to attend the March 11 Spring Outing: The exhibit "Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts" is currently on view at The Huntington, treating fans of "Sleeping Beauty," "Beauty and the Beast," and other classic films to all sorts of amazing artifacts, artworks, and enduring inspirations.

You're free to visit whatever you like while at The Huntington, of course, and dress up, or not dress up, as you please.

But if you've been seeking a spot to debut your seersucker suit, the one you bought for warmer days, this could be the place. Just find an umbrella that matches, or at least will complement your fabulous and fashionable look.