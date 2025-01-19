A moving David Lynch memorial rises at Bob's Big Boy in Burbank

Los Angeles is not only filled with all sorts of legendary restaurants, but tales of the celebrated legends who loved to dine at these swell spots, too.

More than a few luminaries have become synonymous with the timeless supper clubs, taquerias, dining halls, and breakfast joints around town, in fact; Walt Disney was a regular at the Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village while the Frank Sinatra booth is highly in demand at Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood.

And if you're going to talk about Bob's Big Boy, well, it's a beautiful thing: You'll soon be discussing director David Lynch.

Goodies that the director loved appeared on the pop-up memorial. (photo: Alysia Gray Painter)

The fanciful filmmaking visionary spoke of his love for Bob's on more than one occasion, and how he enjoyed countless cups of coffee, and milkshakes, while basking in the neon-bright, authentically retro character of the venerable bastion of burgers, fries, and malts.

When learning of the surreal storyteller's passing on Jan. 16, fans began to flock to Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, not only to enjoy "a damn fine cup of coffee" in honor of the director (and one of his best-loved avatars, Agent Dale Cooper of "Twin Peaks"), but to leave a message of gratitude at the feet of the Bob's Big Boy statue, which spunkily graces the restaurant's entrance area.

The poignant pop-up memorial soon grew impressively large, with hand-drawn artworks, American Spirit cigarettes, movie posters, donuts, cups of coffee, Bob's milkshakes, cans of Coca-Cola, cookies, bags of Cheetos, "Twin Peaks"-inspired logs, heartfelt notes of thanks, and blue roses, a nod to an enigmatic character seen in 1992's "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," placed around the base of the statue.

Lynch fans can find the memorial directly under the famous Bob's Big Boy sign. (photo: Alysia Gray Painter)

Pieces of paper featuring a variety of quotes, ideas, and aphorisms associated with the distinctive director, such as the ever-sunny "keep your eye on the donut, not the hole," were also placed among the flowers and treats.

The memorial will remain up through Jan. 20, the restaurant confirms, the occasion of David Lynch's birthday (the director was 78 at his passing).

Something that will remain when the moving memorial is but a colorful memory?

A framed photo of David Lynch may be found inside the restaurant, just inside the front door, alongside photos of Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern, the stars of 1986's "Blue Velvet" and other Lynch-helmed classics.

Bob's Big Boy is located at 4211 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank.

Updated Jan. 19