Lynchian LA: An Eagle Rock shop brims with odes to ‘Twin Peaks' and David Lynch

What to Know Haley Solar Eagle Rock

4606 Eagle Rock Boulevard

The boutique will have its "Twin Peaks"-inspired decorations on view through February 2025 (the display has been extended by a month; it was previously scheduled to close Jan. 31)

The shop is also raising money and support fire relief; find out how to help now; the shop will donate 20% of purchases made in January to help those impacted by the fires

The grateful and admiring paeans for director David Lynch, who passed away at age 78, are arriving from all corners of the film world and far beyond.

The Jan. 16 news of the auteur's passing is inspiring ardent fans to revisit his legendary films and television shows, those dreamlike journeys into quirky netherworlds, surreal realms, and the sunny suburban spaces that can seem so suddenly strange.

Sunshine, both literally and metaphorically, helped to inform the director's authentically optimistic and uniquely wholesome outlook.

Mr. Lynch's affection for LA wasn't just clear from the fact that he made a home in our city, nor that he spoke so favorably of its natural light and creative possibilities; many of his works were filmed in Southern California, at least in part.

"Twin Peaks," the early-'90s pie-and-pines phenomenon that was co-created by Mr. Lynch and writer-director Mark Frost, is synonymous with Washington State, of course; that's where the series is set, and a substantial amount of filming took place.

But it also employed several Los Angeles locations, from Van Nuys soundstages to the Old Place Restaurant in Agoura Hills.

While the filming took place years ago, the "Twin Peaks" love continues to flourish in Los Angeles some 35 years after its television debut: Haley Solar has been paying tribute to Laura Palmer, Agent Dale Cooper, and cherry pie since the latter part of 2024.

Visit this colorful ode to the Black Lodge and Bang Bang Bar of "Twin Peaks" at Haley Solar Eagle Rock. (photo: Haley Solar)

Stepping inside the Eagle Rock boutique reveals the depth of this "Twin Peaks" celebration: Red curtains from the show's eerily ethereal "Black Lodge" add allure, while photos of some of the show's characters grace the walls and shelves.

If you'd like to stop by and bask in the stylish store's heartfelt tribute, swing by the Eagle Rock Boulevard shop by the end of February 2025 (the date has been extended).

Haley Solar is also helping the fire relief efforts through the sales of Altadena hats and more; find out how you can support this cause now.

Cherry pie, Laura Palmer, Bob, and the Log Lady: Visit the world of "Twin Peaks" at Haley Solar Eagle Rock through Jan. 31. (photo: Haley Solar)

Updated Jan. 16