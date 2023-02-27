Delicious: 626 Night Market Just Unveiled Its Big Summer Dates

What to Know The events, inspired by the famous night markets found around Asia, will be back for several weekend spectaculars beginning in late spring 2023

The market will call upon Arcadia and Orange County over several warm-weather weekends; the Santa Monica "mini" market is happening this spring

Dozens of vendors specializing in Korean BBQ, colorful cake pops, milk tea, and innovative snacks fill the festive pop-ups

Experiential eating can pluck at the senses, like so many sweet strings, but finding those festive places that offer an atmosphere that complements the cuisine isn't always a snap.

626 Night Market has long excelled at both, giving visitors a chance to call upon the sorts of iconic after-hours markets that are found throughout Asia, the flavorful, vibrant, and ever-bustling bastions of bites, beverages, and happy hobnobbing.

The sup-tastic series celebrated its first decade in 2022, making it one of the must-visit mainstays of the summer season.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Wait, make that summer-plus: The 626 Market Mini is delivering deliciousness to Santa Monica over several spring weekends via a smaller version of the traditional event.

And when summer draws near?

The full-sized happenings will return to two places that longtime fans will know well: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and the OC Fair & Event Center, two spacious and airy areas that make room for the dozens upon dozens of vendors that participate and the thousands of foodies that attend.

The team just revealed the dates for the 2023 summer markets, as well as the links to tickets (they run $5 to $9).

While more information about vendors will be forthcoming as we get closer to June, when the first Orange County market takes place, we can ponder all of the goodies and delicacies that have been offered at past happenings: squids on skewers, spiralized potatoes, sushi tacos, mochi puffs, bulgogi fries, Technicolor sips, and an abundance of incredible baos.

Adding a bit more spice to this late-February reveal, which arrived during one of our region's chilliest weather events?

The notion that the easy bliss of balmier nights spent outdoors, strolling by booths brimming with sizzling snacks, isn't too far-off.