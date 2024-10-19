A 15-day Día de los Muertos event opens at Gloria Molina Grand Park

What to Know Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos

Opening weekend festivities will take place Oct. 19-20

Ofrendas will be on view from Oct. 19-Nov. 2

Free entry

The Oct. 19 hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Oct. 20 hours are 2 to 10 p.m., with a 7 p.m. parade serving as the Sunday centerpiece

Dancing into the diaphanous zone, the season of the veil when the lines between this world and the next grow thinner, is a poignant pastime of many Southern Californians as October reaches its final days.

Día de los Muertos is, of course, on the horizon, and remembering those who have gone before us through decorated altars, special meals, photo displays, and flowers will serve as traditional touchstones for several communities.

Once again, Gloria Molina Grand Park will serve as a grand setting for several opulent ofrendas, the gorgeous, flower-laden altars that will remain on view for over two touching weeks.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Dia de los Muertos celebrations start early this year with colorful alters at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2024.

The DTLA destination will begin the altars' annual engagement with a two-day festivity, one that features art, tunes, and opportunities to admire the ofrendas.

Saturday will include "live poetry recitals, music performances, Día de los Muertos-inspired workshops, face painting, delicious food trucks and bilingual art activities for all ages..." while Sunday, which has a later start and end time, will feature a parade at 7 p.m., in addition to activities, live music, and other offerings.

"Since the park's opening in 2010, Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos has grown to become an annual celebration that reflects Angelenos' cultural traditions and, at the same time, brings together all community members to reflect and connect with one another at LA's central gathering place," said Robert Gonzalez, director of Gloria Molina Grand Park.

"Expanding the opening ceremonies with a parade for the first time is a pivotal moment — doing so will elevate the way we honor the memory of our loved ones. We invite all Angelenos to join us for a weekend full of reverence, compassion, and love."

Oct. 19 is also when Grand Ave. Arts All Access is festively flowering, for free, nearby. Performances and other uplifting events festoon the annual celebration, which highlights several cultural institutions and groups in the Grand Avenue area.

For the full schedule on both days, including information about the Sunday evening parade, visit this site now.