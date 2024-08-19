A free event, full of creativity and fun, returns to Grand Avenue

What to Know "Grand Ave. Arts: All Access"; the activity-filled festival unfurls over a mile on Grand Avenue in DTLA

Free (RSVP encouraged); Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Broad, LA Opera, and several cultural organizations will lead workshops or host performances to the uplifting event

Grand Avenue has long possessed a grandness — the name of the famous downtown stretch isn't a stretch of the imagination — but sometimes that grandness is accompanied by gleefulness, gladness, and get-out-and-enjoy-ness, too.

That's the happy vibe, over five festive hours, when Grand Ave. Arts: All Access returns to the iconic avenue.

The free event pops up along and near the thoroughfare, though "pops up" hardly tells the whole tale: Visitors are invited to enjoy several creative art activities as well as music and dance performances.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access Grand Ave. Arts: All Access, a popular free festival, is back on the DTLA avenue Oct. 19.

And we do mean "several": The festival stretches for a mile.

Oct. 19 is the 2024 date — yep, it is a Saturday — and several esteemed cultural groups will join the airy open house. LA Opera, The Broad, Los Angeles Public Library, and REDCAT will all be there, and several other regional gems, too.

"On a daily basis, Grand Avenue's cultural corridor is a profusion of artistic, creative, historic and culinary experiences for arts lovers of all ages and walks of life," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

"However, for one day each year, the arts and cultural organizations along Grand Avenue collaborate to provide Angelenos an opportunity to experience a dynamic cultural arts playground with endless, free opportunities to create their own arts adventure and be entertained, captivated and inspired."

"Fourteen organizations join forces to offer free activities that allow Angelenos to experience the magic of the arts as they stroll through Downtown LA."

"There is no better example of the power of the arts to unite than this welcoming celebration of community and cultural diversity."

No reservation or ticket is required to join the free festival, though RSVPing is encouraged.

Simply stop by Oct. 19 and soak up the spirited splendor by taking a craft workshop, soaking up some live tunes, and getting to know the theatrical, art-strong, and music-marvelous gifts of our city.

DTLA Alliance, The Broad, and Metro are at the helm of the effervescent event.