Things to do this weekend: Cirque du Soleil casts a spell at Santa Monica Pier

What to Know Cirque du Soleil's "KOOZA"

"Under the Big Top" at Santa Monica Pier

Oct. 19-Jan. 5, 2025

$74 and up

Cirque du Soleil's "KOOZA": Hearing the words "under the big top" can stir any magic-seeking soul, but the knowledge that a joyful journey is ahead only stirs the imagination further. The lauded troupe is inviting audience members to join The Innocent on an adventure, one that involves clowning, acrobatics, the Wheel of Death, tightrope feats, and poetic thrills. Tickets are on sale for the ethereal experience, which will call Santa Monica Pier home — or, rather, the gigantic striped structure next to it — through early January 2025.

Boo at the LA Zoo: Trick-or-treating is a happy outing for a youngster, as is a trip to a wonderland that's full of learning, animals, and fresh-air'd fun. This annual event, which will flower over the last two weekends of October, has both animal joy — several beasties will enjoy pumpkins to munch upon — and trick-or-treating, as well as festive photo spots and storytime sessions. The "Boo"-tiful event is included with zoo admission or membership.

Wolf Awareness Week: We're sounding a big "awoooo" over a special event at the Natural History Museum on Sunday, Oct. 20. Join a kick-off to Wolf Awareness Week, one that will feature the photography of National Geographic photographer Ronan Donovan as well as other educational offerings. Your museum admission or membership covers your entry. More wolf-inspired happenings are ahead in SoCal, including a Big Bear event awoooo-ing Oct. 26.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Fall Festival: The Original Farmers Market has been hosting free autumn-fun celebrations for decades — the Third & Fairfax gem turned 90 in July — and the tradition adorably continues Oct. 19 and 20. A petting zoo, wholesome activities, and live music will fill out the weekend schedule (yep, banjos and washboards occasionally cameo at this homespun affair). Stay and have lunch if you're feeling it; barbecue, caramel apples, and other fall-y foods are for sale.

ArtNight Pasadena: The cute complimentary fest at the Original Farmers Market is not the only pay-nothing delight in the days ahead. This huge art crawl, one that covers a few Crown City museums and a bouquet of galleries, is back, all to give art lovers lots to see for free. There are free shuttles, too, if you want to make your way around Old Pas and beyond without a car. The date? Be there Friday night, Oct. 18, beginning at 6 o'clock.