Free entry: Visit great museums and galleries during ArtNight Pasadena

What to Know ArtNight Pasadena

Friday, Oct. 18

6 to 10 p.m.

Free entry at several local galleries and museums; free shuttles will take visitors around Old Town Pasadena, too (be sure to check the routes before you go)

Jackie Robinson Community Center, The Gamble House, and Armory Center for the Arts are among the participating venues

Fall + Friday + fabulous fun can be fairly easy to achieve, depending on where you decide to happily head around Southern California.

But adding that oh-so-lovely final F — that would be "free," of course — can be rather trickier.

It would be nice, in this busy season, to simply bask in some beauty while beholding big ideas, the sort of interesting notions that can be found in the realm of art, and do so while saving all your bucks.

The Cultural Affairs Division of the City of Pasadena gets where we're coming from here, as do several other joyful, complex, and intriguing art destinations around the Crown City.

These spots, along with Cultural Affairs, will merrily band together for another popular ArtNight Pasadena, the pay-nothing gallery/museum super-crawl that returns, with delightful clockwork, each spring and fall.

The fall engagement is rolling out Oct. 18, and several locations will participate in the four-hour festivity.

The Jackie Robinson Community Center, The Gamble House, and the Armory Center for the Arts are all taking part in the upcoming event, along with other galleries, museums, and Pasadena City Hall, which will feature "music and seasonal art activities."

No RSVP is needed, simply land at the participating place you'd like to experience first.

Planning your night, of course, is advisable, for while four hours is a solid stretch of time, you might find yourself lingering in the first or second gallery you swing by. Then, tick tock: ArtNight is over.

Food trucks also make delightful cameos around town: Kogi BBQ is stopping by the Pasadena Museum of History while Dina's Dumplings will call upon City Hall.

And, of course, many of the restaurants of Old Pasadena, and beyond, will be open and humming during the evening experience.

Where to go? What to do? And how exactly does one "ArtNight"? Answers of the most uplifting variety are enthusiastically offered on this helpful page.