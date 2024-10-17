Pumpkin feedings and trick-or-treat fun make ‘Boo at the LA Zoo' magical

What to Know Boo at the LA Zoo

Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27, 2024

Included with zoo admission or membership

Several animals will munch on pumpkin treats while kids visit trick-or-treat stations; storytime sessions, the extinct animal graveyard, and other seasonal diversions are part of the annual celebration

We're not totally sure if animals cronch pumpkins, or crunch them, or munch them, or if there is an eating-type term that only they know, and humans do not.

But Boo at the LA Zoo is most definitely a completely cronchable convention of the cutest and highest levels, thanks to the festive fact that so many critters enjoy gorging out on tasty gourds.

Watching this seasonal supping is a delight, but so are the made-for-people pastimes of this annual event, which will "haunt" the Griffith Park destination over the last two weekends of October.

We made a big deal about putting "haunt" in proper quotes because the event isn't particularly haunting, in a scary or spooky way, at all. Rather, it is a delight for the little ones, and their big people, with trick-or-treat stations, story moments, and colorful places to take a picture and show off costumes.

Oh yes: Costumes of a not-scary, family-sweet nature are very much allowed at the event, which cronches on Oct. 19, 20, 26, and 27.

Something else that is fully cronchable and tasty about this charming celebration? A separate ticket is not required. You only need to pay zoo admission or enter via your LA Zoo membership.

The trick-or-treating is presented by Mars, by the by, so "premium" snack-sized goodies are part of the scene.

Before or after your tot has gathered those goodies, there will be other diversions, like chances to listen to stories. An extinct animal graveyard offers an educational component, too.

Be sure to read up on costumes and treat bags before you head to zoo. Good to know? You can show with your own bag or use the one distributed by the zoo.

However you decide to "Boo" this bash, it is, start to finish, a cronchy and cool way to celebrate the season. It certainly is for the superstar animals who get some squash to snack on, and the people who get to watch this yummy tradition messily and marvelously unfold.