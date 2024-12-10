Carol at Walt Disney Concert Hall and let your seasonal songcraft shine

What to Know Holiday Singalong

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

$50 and up

Crafts, complimentary cocoa, and snaps with Santa will greet guests before each singalong

Also in the whimsical works? The free "Carols on the Plaza" will shine outside at The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza on the evening of Dec. 16; entry is free

Where do the lyrics to the 87 Christmas carols you know, word for word, live inside you all year?

We understand and embrace the science behind memory and the brain, but we'll also assume that there is an enchanted part of our heart that reserved just for words like "gingerbread cookies" and "crackling logs on the fire" and "peppermint kisses."

We enthusiastically unlock this inner storage unit each December when it is time to sing these old and sometimes-new-ish songs, those quaint carols we adore.

And we do adore an unusual and cinematic setting for crooning carols, the sort of place that lives up to the bigness we feel from these beautiful ballads.

Walt Disney Concert Hall is cinematic and big and an ideal location for la-la-la-ing while hundreds of other holidayists la-la-la alongside us.

It is the Holiday Singalong we're singing about, and it returns Dec. 14 to give everyone the chance to sing seasonal songs in a stunning setting. Tickets are available on the LA Phil site.

These are daytime events — there's a morning session and one in the mid-afternoon — should you need to attend a party in the evening. (Perhaps you'll break out a few impromptu carols for the party guests, if you're inspired by what you did earlier in the day.)

The ever-merry Melissa Peterson will perform the hosting honors, John Sutton is conducting, lovely, and voices/LA, the "newest choir ensemble" in town, will add to the aural enchantment.

If you're seeking more robust caroling opportunities and/or a free gathering built around singing seasonal songs, look to the effervescent "Carols on the Plaza" at the Jerry Moss Plaza Dec. 16.

Grant Gershon leads the joyful alfresco event, one that begins at 6 o'clock.

No ticket is needed for the Dec. 16 event, just show up in your favorite scarf and mittens and sing, sing, sing from the part in your heart that remembers all of those timeless Words of December, year after year.