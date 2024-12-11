Tamales are the delicious stars of this Long Beach food festival

What to Know International Tamales Festival

Long Beach City College

Saturday, Dec. 14

$7 to $95; parking on-site is additional

Tickets are available for purchase at this site

You're placing your tamale orders for Christmas Eve pick-up, those incredible pockets of perfection that your favorite restaurant is known for, as December hits its midpoint.

Or perhaps you're promising your aunt you'll swing by for a lesson in masa making before the holidays truly and officially arrive, and perhaps a margarita or two, too.

But there's another tamale-themed to-do to add to your yummiest December list, and it is happily husking-up Long Beach City College on Saturday, Dec. 14.

It's the International Tamales Festival, a palate-pleasing presentation from Playalarga and LBLiving.

The eight-hour snack-around begins in the early afternoon — that's 2 p.m. — and there are several tasty components to consider.

First and flavorfully foremost are the tamales for purchase, with an assortment of delectable dishes filled with corn, carne asada, calabacitas, tomatoes, cheese, and just about every other incredible filling that can be placed at the heart of the perfectly wrapped gifts.

A homemade tamale contest is on the schedule, as the chance to taste tequilas from 4 to 7 o'clock.

Shopping is also part of the scene, and a place for the youngsters to play, too.

Live tunes, vibrant performances — Ballet Folklorico is on the schedule, as is Lucha Libre — and other joyful offerings round out the popular party.