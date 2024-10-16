Raise a howl: Wolf Awareness Week trots into the Natural History Museum

What to Know Welcome Day: Wolves

Sunday, Oct. 20

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Natural History Museum

Included with museum admission

Nature constantly burbles over with surprising and enriching gifts, those ethereal and uplifting moments you can't plan for but instantly recognize as something rather magical.

Such a memorable moment might be as sweet as a falling maple leaf landing in your hand or finding a clear stream in a forest thicket.

And hearing the call of a wolf far in the distance while visiting a national park or area where wolves pass through?

Mark it down: It's something you'll talk about, even howl about, happily, for the rest of your life.

Wolf Awareness Week also raises a happy howl each year, all to give humans a deeper look at the complex and fascinating world of wolves.

The Natural History Museum is pay tribute to this annual observance, which trots each year during the third week of October, with an educational event.

Welcome Day: Wolves will spotlight the incredible images of Ronan Donovan, a National Geographic photographer who has ventured into the far reaches of the wilderness — think the Arctic and Yellowstone — to photograph packs as they roam, play, and live.

The four-hour event, which is included with museum admission, will also feature activities as well as the intriguing opportunity to "... view rarely seen Museum collections of ancient and modern canids."

Gather your pack and make for the Exposition Park-based museum Oct. 20.

Other wolfly happenings will be roaming throughout the territory in late October, including Wolf Awareness Day at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.

The furry festivity will coincide with the animal rehabilitation center's Boo at the Zoo party, which will summon the spirit of Howl-oween on Saturday, Oct. 26.